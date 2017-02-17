The man arrested pictured at a police...

The man arrested pictured at a police station. Photo: Hanqui.com

Migrant worker arrested after he decapitated restaurant owner in Wuhan with a kitchen cleaver following argument over the price of his meal The man who beheaded a noodle shop owner in central China after a row over the price of his meal suffers from mental illness and has a history of violence, according to a newspaper report. The 22-year-old migrant worker, identified only by his family name Hu, was held by police for killing the restaurant owner in Wuhan in Hubei province on Saturday, the Huaxi Metropolis Daily reported.

