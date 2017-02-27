South Lakeland restaurant owner geari...

South Lakeland restaurant owner gearing up to revive classic racing game

A SOUTH Lakeland restaurant owner is doing his bit to revive a classic hobby by hosting monthly slot-car racing nights. Craig Sherrington, who runs Ulverston's Virginia House with his wife Louise, held an open Scalextric night at the restaurant shortly after his 40th birthday after receiving cars and track pieces that he had waited decades for.

