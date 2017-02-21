Snoop Dogg cooks onstage with Guy Fie...

Snoop Dogg cooks onstage with Guy Fieri in Miami Beach

Read more: Daily Mail

Blazing with Fieri! Snoop Dogg gets cooking with Guy at Miami Beach event...but his show partner Martha Stewart is nowhere in sight The Goya Foods' Grand Tasting Village Featuring Mastercard Grant Tasting Tents & KitchenAid Culinary Demonstrations event descended on Miami Beach on Saturday. Snoop Dogg, who currently co-stars on a VH1 cookery show with Martha Stewart, flexed his kitchen muscles onstage with another celebrity: Guy Fieri.

Chicago, IL

