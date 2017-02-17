Sea to Sky restaurant owner makes deal with the Dragons
Nicolette Richer and her family were featured on CBC's Dragons' Den this past Wednesday Feb. 15. Photo: CBC photo Whistler's Nicolette Richer, owner and founder of The Green Moustache restaurant chain, met with the Dragons this past Wednesday, Feb. 15. Requesting $350,00 for 15 per cent of their company, Richer and her family stood proudly and confidently in front of a panel of investors on CBC's Dragons' Den . In the end, Richer was able to secure a deal with Manjeet Minhas, co-founder and CEO of Minhas Breweries & Distillery, at $500,000 for 25 per cent of the company.
