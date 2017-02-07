Restaurateurs, residents around Shake...

Restaurateurs, residents around Shaker Square step up to the plate with new association

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Cleveland.com

It's part of the history of the urban junction on the border of Cleveland, where residents early on were given the option of sending their children to nearby Shaker Heights public schools. But with the cultural coalescence, there have also been opportunities for crime, as well as daily nuisances such as panhandling.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Restaurant Management Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Restaurant names Tue Pcmusic 2
News Town might ease tobacco ban (Jan '09) Jan 25 TruthBeTold 83
Snapchat filters Jan 18 Rmgreeney 1
Difference between parties and seats Jan 16 Tucxie 1
Hiring process Jan 12 The Impact 3
News Geske's owner to open Bikini Joe's restaurant (Jun '11) Jan 10 Wild bill 133
Anyone use professional decorators? Jan 9 ROwner3616 1
See all Restaurant Management Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Restaurant Management Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tornado
  3. Iran
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,851 • Total comments across all topics: 278,678,964

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC