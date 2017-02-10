Restaurateur banned after employing illegal workers at Hampshire Indian restaurant
THE DIRECTOR of an Indian restaurant in a Hampshire village has been disqualified from trading for seven years for employing illegal workers. Mohammad Shajahan has given an undertaking to the Secretary of State for Business , Energy and Industrial Strategy, which prevents him from becoming directly or indirectly involved in the promotion, formation or management of a company for seven years from December 20, 2016.
