Restaurants close nationwide for immi...

Restaurants close nationwide for immigration protest

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: WAVE-TV Louisville

Philadelphia restaurant owner David Pena was one of many restaurateurs who planned to close shop Thursday in protest of President Donald Trump's immigration policies. The goal of the social media-born, grassroots movement, dubbed #ADayWithoutImmigrants, is to show the importance of immigrants in American society.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Restaurant Management Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Construction under way on Trevioli Italian Kitc... 17 hr General Zod 3
Perfectly good food that would be thrown out at... Tue Samford 1
News NY restaurateur's sentence: Deliver pizza to poor (Oct '10) Feb 13 Cheese Phart 47
Need to buy dough divider/rounder Feb 11 Peter 1
Restaurant names Feb 7 Pcmusic 2
News Town might ease tobacco ban (Jan '09) Jan 25 TruthBeTold 83
Snapchat filters Jan 18 Rmgreeney 1
See all Restaurant Management Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Restaurant Management Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Syria
  5. Hurricane
  1. North Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,516 • Total comments across all topics: 278,940,029

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC