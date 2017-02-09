Restaurant owners charged with underr...

Restaurant owners charged with underreporting $1.8M in sales

Two central Indiana restaurant owners have been charged with theft for allegedly failing to collect taxes by underreporting a total of $1.8 million in sales at six locations.

