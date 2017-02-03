Restaurant owner vows to continue cha...

Restaurant owner vows to continue charitable work after fire

The owner of a popular Orange County restaurant destroyed by fire is vowing to continue his charitable work of serving free meals to needy children. Nobody was hurt in the blaze early Saturday that gutted the Anaheim White House, an ornate Italian establishment that's been home to white tablecloth celebrations for decades.

