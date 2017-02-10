Restaurant owner hopes to 'suspend al...

Restaurant owner hopes to 'suspend all fears' at Refugees Welcome lunch

Next Story Prev Story
18 min ago Read more: WRAL.com

While the order is now on hold, it has many refugees already in the United States worried about their fate, but at one Chapel Hill restaurant, refugees are especially welcome. Nobody in line at Vimala's Curryblossom Cafe had to pay for their food Sunday, when the owner opened the doors and her heart to customers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WRAL.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Restaurant Management Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Need to buy dough divider/rounder Sat Peter 1
Restaurant names Feb 7 Pcmusic 2
News Town might ease tobacco ban (Jan '09) Jan 25 TruthBeTold 83
Snapchat filters Jan 18 Rmgreeney 1
Difference between parties and seats Jan 16 Tucxie 1
Hiring process Jan '17 The Impact 3
News Geske's owner to open Bikini Joe's restaurant (Jun '11) Jan '17 Wild bill 133
See all Restaurant Management Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Restaurant Management Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Super Bowl
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Earthquake
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,231 • Total comments across all topics: 278,811,003

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC