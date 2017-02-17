Restaurant owner gives discount to pa...

Restaurant owner gives discount to parents with polite kids

Read more: WTHR-TV Indianapolis

Good food is a tradition for Antonio Ferrari, and it shines through at his wine bar and restaurant in Padua, Italy. While he doesn't need many tips when it comes to the food he serves, he was very interested in a practice that he picked up while visiting Miami with some friends who had children.

