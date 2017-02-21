Restaurant owner destroys moaning customer on TripAdvisor after 'lazy Thai' remarks
If you're not yet aware of the ' Chiefs of Trip ' Twitter account, let us point you in its direction. It compiles some of the site's more ridiculous reviews.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mirror.co.uk.
Comments
Add your comments below
Restaurant Management Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Construction under way on Trevioli Italian Kitc...
|Feb 20
|Will Dockery
|6
|Perfectly good food that would be thrown out at...
|Feb 14
|Samford
|1
|NY restaurateur's sentence: Deliver pizza to poor (Oct '10)
|Feb 13
|Cheese Phart
|47
|Need to buy dough divider/rounder
|Feb 11
|Peter
|1
|Restaurant names
|Feb 7
|Pcmusic
|2
|Town might ease tobacco ban (Jan '09)
|Jan '17
|TruthBeTold
|83
|Snapchat filters
|Jan '17
|Rmgreeney
|1
Find what you want!
Search Restaurant Management Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC