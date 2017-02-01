Restaurant fires Rhode Island legisla...

Restaurant fires Rhode Island legislator for political talk

In this Jan. 3, 2017 file photo, Rhode Island state Rep. Moira Walsh, D-Providence, listens during swearing-in ceremonies in the House Chamber at the Statehouse in Providence, R.I. Walsh posted on Facebook Wednesday, Feb. 1, that she was fired the preceding week from her job as a waitress at the Classic Cafe. Owner Raymond Burns said he previously had warned Walsh that her vocal political discussions during her shift were interfering with her work.

