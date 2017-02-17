Restaurant faces backlash for immigration stance A restaurant in...

Restaurant faces backlash for immigra...

When workers returned after participating in "A Day Without Immigrants" rally they found hate-filled messages on the front door of their restaurant. La Parilla in Watkinsville closed Thursday to participate in A Day Without Immigrants, which was meant to show the impact immigrants have on the economy.

