Republican bakery-cafe owner in Mpls. scores with 'The Donald' sandwich
Tina Rexing is an immigrant, Republican business owner who opposed Donald Trump last year but has now found a way to make money from his election. Tina Rexing said she concocted "The Donald" sandwich in an attempt to inject "a little bit of humor into the picture."
