REPORTS: Police say love triangle may have led to shooting
The shooting death of a popular chef and restaurant owner could have been sparked by a love triangle, according to reports and court documents. Chef Ray Ingram was shot to death at his home in southwest Bakersfield on the morning of Feb. 22. His longtime girlfriend, Michaele Bowers, was arrested on suspicion of killing Ingram, and was arraigned in Kern County Superior Court on Monday.
