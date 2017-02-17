Red Top Restaurant owner drowns while on vacation in Costa Rica
Peter Scouras stands with his mother, Vicky, at the Red Top Restaurant on the 50th anniversary of the restaurant. Peter ran the Red Top with his mother after his father John died in 2007.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Restaurant Management Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Construction under way on Trevioli Italian Kitc...
|23 hr
|Will Dockery
|6
|Perfectly good food that would be thrown out at...
|Feb 14
|Samford
|1
|NY restaurateur's sentence: Deliver pizza to poor (Oct '10)
|Feb 13
|Cheese Phart
|47
|Need to buy dough divider/rounder
|Feb 11
|Peter
|1
|Restaurant names
|Feb 7
|Pcmusic
|2
|Town might ease tobacco ban (Jan '09)
|Jan 25
|TruthBeTold
|83
|Snapchat filters
|Jan '17
|Rmgreeney
|1
Find what you want!
Search Restaurant Management Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC