Pupils get taste of Italy for class project

PRIMARY pupils got a real taste of Italy after visiting a restaurant as part of a class project exploring senses. The Year one children at Wargrave Primary School got the chance to visit Ariete Italian Bar and Restaurant in Newton- le-Willows, to explore the taste and smell of the delicious food.

