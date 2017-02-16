Protests call for U.S. immigrants to stay home from work, school
Activists are calling on immigrants to protest President Donald Trump's tough stance on immigration by staying home from work or school on Thursday, not shopping and not eating out, in an effort to highlight the vital role they play in U.S. society. "A Day Without Immigrants," which has been largely driven by word of mouth on social media, arose in response to Trump's vows to crack down on illegal immigration and his executive order, since suspended by a federal judge, to temporarily block entry to people from seven Muslim-majority countries.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WSNY-FM Columbus.
Add your comments below
Restaurant Management Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Construction under way on Trevioli Italian Kitc...
|12 hr
|General Zod
|3
|Perfectly good food that would be thrown out at...
|Tue
|Samford
|1
|NY restaurateur's sentence: Deliver pizza to poor (Oct '10)
|Feb 13
|Cheese Phart
|47
|Need to buy dough divider/rounder
|Feb 11
|Peter
|1
|Restaurant names
|Feb 7
|Pcmusic
|2
|Town might ease tobacco ban (Jan '09)
|Jan 25
|TruthBeTold
|83
|Snapchat filters
|Jan 18
|Rmgreeney
|1
Find what you want!
Search Restaurant Management Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC