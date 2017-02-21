Police still investigating wreck that...

Police still investigating wreck that injured Vinton restaurant owner, killed wife

Martinsville Bulletin

Elvia Linares died in a car crash Saturday morning in Vinton. She had worked alongside her husband, Angel Linares, for years at their downtown Vinton restaurant, Angelo's Restaurant, for about 30 years.

