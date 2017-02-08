Omaha restaurateur on trial for tweet

Omaha restaurateur on trial for tweet

Read more: Overlawyered

Omaha restaurateur John Horavatinovich tweeted a security cam picture of two 17-year-olds turned away trying to buy beer at his establishment with an accompanying comment that included the word "sting." Now he's on trial on misdemeanor charges of obstructing a government operation.

