NYC pizzeria owner offers 100 jobs for immigrants
Hakki Akdeniz, owner of Champion Pizza in SoHo, refused to talk politics and said the job offers are about "being human." Hakki Akdeniz, 36, said he wants to send a message by giving part-time jobs to immigrants who recently arrived in the U.S. seeking a new life.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Restaurant Management Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Town might ease tobacco ban (Jan '09)
|Jan 25
|TruthBeTold
|83
|Snapchat filters
|Jan 18
|Rmgreeney
|1
|Difference between parties and seats
|Jan 16
|Tucxie
|1
|Hiring process
|Jan 12
|The Impact
|3
|Geske's owner to open Bikini Joe's restaurant (Jun '11)
|Jan 10
|Wild bill
|133
|Anyone use professional decorators?
|Jan 9
|ROwner3616
|1
|Scottsdale Wife of British Illegal Immigrant De...
|Dec '16
|tomin cali
|9
Find what you want!
Search Restaurant Management Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC