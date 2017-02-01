NYC pizzeria owner offers 100 jobs fo...

NYC pizzeria owner offers 100 jobs for immigrants

18 hrs ago Read more: New York Daily News

Hakki Akdeniz, owner of Champion Pizza in SoHo, refused to talk politics and said the job offers are about "being human." Hakki Akdeniz, 36, said he wants to send a message by giving part-time jobs to immigrants who recently arrived in the U.S. seeking a new life.

