Novi restaurant owners plead guilty a...

Novi restaurant owners plead guilty after fire killed five immigrants

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: MLive.com

A year and a day after a fire killed five Mexican immigrants in a Novi home, their employers pleaded guilty to federal charges of harboring illegal aliens. Roger Tam, 56, and Ada Lei, 49, of Novi, pleaded guilty Feb. 1 in Detroit federal court to five felony counts of harboring and shielding illegal aliens from detection for the purposes of commercial and private financial gain and one count of conspiracy to harbor illegal aliens.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Restaurant Management Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Town might ease tobacco ban (Jan '09) Jan 25 TruthBeTold 83
Snapchat filters Jan 18 Rmgreeney 1
Difference between parties and seats Jan 16 Tucxie 1
Hiring process Jan 12 The Impact 3
News Geske's owner to open Bikini Joe's restaurant (Jun '11) Jan 10 Wild bill 133
Anyone use professional decorators? Jan 9 ROwner3616 1
News Scottsdale Wife of British Illegal Immigrant De... Dec '16 tomin cali 9
See all Restaurant Management Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Restaurant Management Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,063 • Total comments across all topics: 278,493,841

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC