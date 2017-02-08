New owners pay tribute to founders wi...

New owners pay tribute to founders with name, menu.

Rebekah and Rich Wood, shown at their Wood Tavern, have just reopened the iconic Bay Wolf as The Wolf. Oakland's legendary Bay Wolf restaurant - a mainstay on Piedmont Avenue for 40 years - will be reborn as The Wolf when it opens today, Feb. 8. With that name and an oh-so-appropriate menu, new owners Rich and Rebekah Wood pay tribute to the legacy of Bay Wolf co-founders Michael Wild, Larry Goldman and Michael Phelps.

