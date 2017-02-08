New owners pay tribute to founders with name, menu.
Rebekah and Rich Wood, shown at their Wood Tavern, have just reopened the iconic Bay Wolf as The Wolf. Oakland's legendary Bay Wolf restaurant - a mainstay on Piedmont Avenue for 40 years - will be reborn as The Wolf when it opens today, Feb. 8. With that name and an oh-so-appropriate menu, new owners Rich and Rebekah Wood pay tribute to the legacy of Bay Wolf co-founders Michael Wild, Larry Goldman and Michael Phelps.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.
Add your comments below
Restaurant Management Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Restaurant names
|Tue
|Pcmusic
|2
|Town might ease tobacco ban (Jan '09)
|Jan 25
|TruthBeTold
|83
|Snapchat filters
|Jan 18
|Rmgreeney
|1
|Difference between parties and seats
|Jan 16
|Tucxie
|1
|Hiring process
|Jan 12
|The Impact
|3
|Geske's owner to open Bikini Joe's restaurant (Jun '11)
|Jan 10
|Wild bill
|133
|Anyone use professional decorators?
|Jan 9
|ROwner3616
|1
Find what you want!
Search Restaurant Management Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC