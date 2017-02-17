New Lakeside Restaurant Proposed in Camden County
A Lake Area restaurant owner is hoping to open another business similar to his current one. Mark Waddington, owner of Rehead Lakeside Grill, is asking for approval from the Camden County Planning Commission to build another restaurant north of the Niangua Bridge on Highway 5. He approached the board about the plans earlier this week and, while he received mostly positive feedback, there was some opposition.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRMS-AM Osage Beach.
Add your comments below
Restaurant Management Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Construction under way on Trevioli Italian Kitc...
|Sat
|General Zod
|5
|Perfectly good food that would be thrown out at...
|Feb 14
|Samford
|1
|NY restaurateur's sentence: Deliver pizza to poor (Oct '10)
|Feb 13
|Cheese Phart
|47
|Need to buy dough divider/rounder
|Feb 11
|Peter
|1
|Restaurant names
|Feb 7
|Pcmusic
|2
|Town might ease tobacco ban (Jan '09)
|Jan 25
|TruthBeTold
|83
|Snapchat filters
|Jan '17
|Rmgreeney
|1
Find what you want!
Search Restaurant Management Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC