New Lakeside Restaurant Proposed in Camden County

A Lake Area restaurant owner is hoping to open another business similar to his current one. Mark Waddington, owner of Rehead Lakeside Grill, is asking for approval from the Camden County Planning Commission to build another restaurant north of the Niangua Bridge on Highway 5. He approached the board about the plans earlier this week and, while he received mostly positive feedback, there was some opposition.

