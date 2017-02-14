Neighborhood restaurant chooses The Heights for second location

It didn't take long for an enterprising restaurateur to claim the space recently vacated by shuttered Treadsack concepts Foreign Correspondents and Canard . Hughie's Tavern and Vietnamese Grill , the popular neighborhood restaurant in Lazybrook/Timbergrove known for its extensive craft beer selection and family-friendly atmosphere, signed a lease with local real estate developer Braun Enterprises to open a second location in the space.

