Naked restaurant in Tenerife lets you eat "Happy Endings" off your partner's bare body
Last week we announced that a new naked restaurant called Innato had opened in Tenerife the largest of the Canary Islands in Spain. Speaking exclusively to the Daily Star a week on, the restaurant owner Tony De Leonardis said the response to the opening has been "excellent".
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Star.
Comments
Add your comments below
Restaurant Management Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Town might ease tobacco ban (Jan '09)
|Jan 25
|TruthBeTold
|83
|Snapchat filters
|Jan 18
|Rmgreeney
|1
|Difference between parties and seats
|Jan 16
|Tucxie
|1
|Hiring process
|Jan 12
|The Impact
|3
|Geske's owner to open Bikini Joe's restaurant (Jun '11)
|Jan 10
|Wild bill
|133
|Anyone use professional decorators?
|Jan 9
|ROwner3616
|1
|Scottsdale Wife of British Illegal Immigrant De...
|Dec '16
|tomin cali
|9
Find what you want!
Search Restaurant Management Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC