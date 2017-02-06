Mystery man at Sydney airport could help in search for missing Sang Don You

A man captured on CCTV footage at the departure gate at Sydney Airport's international terminal could hold vital information about the suspicious disappearance of a restaurant manager from Sydney's west nearly four years ago. Detectives now believe Sang Don You, a Korean national who has lived in Australia for nearly 40 years, met with foul play after he was last seen leaving the restaurant where he worked on Bridge Street in Lidcombe on the afternoon of March 6, 2013.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sydney Morning Herald.