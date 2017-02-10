MKR comment sparks outrage
Aside from being one of the most annoying episodes of MKR of all time - due almost solely to tonight's restaurateurs Kelsey and Amanda constantly shouting at a pitch that only kelpies can hear and mispronouncing words an uncredible number of times - there was also IT. You know, THAT.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NEWS.com.au.
Add your comments below
Restaurant Management Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NY restaurateur's sentence: Deliver pizza to poor (Oct '10)
|1 hr
|Cheese Phart
|47
|Need to buy dough divider/rounder
|Sat
|Peter
|1
|Restaurant names
|Feb 7
|Pcmusic
|2
|Town might ease tobacco ban (Jan '09)
|Jan 25
|TruthBeTold
|83
|Snapchat filters
|Jan 18
|Rmgreeney
|1
|Difference between parties and seats
|Jan 16
|Tucxie
|1
|Hiring process
|Jan '17
|The Impact
|3
Find what you want!
Search Restaurant Management Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC