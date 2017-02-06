Michael Schlow Snags Ex-Morini Chefs,...

Michael Schlow Snags Ex-Morini Chefs, Declaration Two in the Works, And More Intel

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Eater

Osteria Morini vets Matt Adler and Alex Levin have reunited beneath the banner of Schlow Restaurant Group, lending their talents to restaurateur Michael Schlow's burgeoning empire of Italian eateries. Washington City Paper scribe Laura Hayes reports that Adler, who decamped from D.C. last summer, is back to run the kitchens at Alta Strada, Casolare, and a sibling establishment scheduled to debut in Merrifield's bustling Mosaic District later this month.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Eater.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Restaurant Management Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Town might ease tobacco ban (Jan '09) Jan 25 TruthBeTold 83
Snapchat filters Jan 18 Rmgreeney 1
Difference between parties and seats Jan 16 Tucxie 1
Hiring process Jan 12 The Impact 3
News Geske's owner to open Bikini Joe's restaurant (Jun '11) Jan 10 Wild bill 133
Anyone use professional decorators? Jan 9 ROwner3616 1
News Scottsdale Wife of British Illegal Immigrant De... Dec '16 tomin cali 9
See all Restaurant Management Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Restaurant Management Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
  1. Supreme Court
  2. China
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,022 • Total comments across all topics: 278,622,538

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC