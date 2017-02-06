Michael Schlow Snags Ex-Morini Chefs, Declaration Two in the Works, And More Intel

Osteria Morini vets Matt Adler and Alex Levin have reunited beneath the banner of Schlow Restaurant Group, lending their talents to restaurateur Michael Schlow's burgeoning empire of Italian eateries. Washington City Paper scribe Laura Hayes reports that Adler, who decamped from D.C. last summer, is back to run the kitchens at Alta Strada, Casolare, and a sibling establishment scheduled to debut in Merrifield's bustling Mosaic District later this month.

