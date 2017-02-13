Marblehead, Mass., restaurateurs buyi...

Marblehead, Mass., restaurateurs buying Crown Grill in Saratoga

10 hrs ago Read more: Albany Times Union

The owners of Jack Tar American Tavern in Marblehead, Mass., north of Boston, have signed a contract to purchase The Crown Grill in downtown Saratoga Springs, which has been on the market for more than a year and a half. Scott Brankman, who is the chef of Jack Tar and runs it with his wife, Emily Farnsworth-Brankman, tells me the couple is winding down operations of the tavern and, once it's sold, will close on the Saratoga deal.

