Marblehead, Mass., restaurateurs buying Crown Grill in Saratoga

The owners of Jack Tar American Tavern in Marblehead, Mass., north of Boston, have signed a contract to purchase The Crown Grill in downtown Saratoga Springs, which has been on the market for more than a year and a half. Scott Brankman, who is the chef of Jack Tar and runs it with his wife, Emily Farnsworth-Brankman, tells me the couple is winding down operations of the tavern and, once it's sold, will close on the Saratoga deal.

