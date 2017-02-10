Man smashes his way into city centre ...

Man smashes his way into city centre restaurant

Read more: Thetelegraphand Argus

He kicked his way through the glass front door after using a rock to smash the glass. Restaurant manager Saad Javed said the man ripped the till out, which contained about A 100 in coins, before fleeing across Hall Ings towards Drake Street.

