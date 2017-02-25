Locals wine and dine with 'A Taste of York City'
With the smell of restaurant week brewing, Friday night marked the 15th annual "A Taste of York City" event, held at the Valencia Ballroom. As the doors begin to open briefly before 6 p.m. Locals wine and dine with 'A Taste of York City' With the smell of restaurant week brewing, Friday night marked the 15th annual "A Taste of York City" event, held at the Valencia Ballroom.
Start the conversation, or Read more at York Dispatch.
Add your comments below
Restaurant Management Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Construction under way on Trevioli Italian Kitc...
|Feb 20
|Will Dockery
|6
|Perfectly good food that would be thrown out at...
|Feb 14
|Samford
|1
|NY restaurateur's sentence: Deliver pizza to poor (Oct '10)
|Feb 13
|Cheese Phart
|47
|Need to buy dough divider/rounder
|Feb 11
|Peter
|1
|Restaurant names
|Feb 7
|Pcmusic
|2
|Town might ease tobacco ban (Jan '09)
|Jan '17
|TruthBeTold
|83
|Snapchat filters
|Jan '17
|Rmgreeney
|1
Find what you want!
Search Restaurant Management Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC