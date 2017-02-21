Kuala Lumpur's Restaurateur 'Helped S...

Kuala Lumpur's Restaurateur 'Helped S.Korea Spy on Kim Jong-nam'

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Chosun Ilbo

Kim Jong-nam was a regular customer at a Korean restaurant in Kuala Lumpur's busy Bukit Bintang district, its owner claims. Koryowon is run by a South Korean named Alex Hwang, a long-term expatriate who now tells the press he helped South Korean authorities spy on Kim.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chosun Ilbo.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Restaurant Management Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Construction under way on Trevioli Italian Kitc... 20 hr Will Dockery 6
Perfectly good food that would be thrown out at... Feb 14 Samford 1
News NY restaurateur's sentence: Deliver pizza to poor (Oct '10) Feb 13 Cheese Phart 47
Need to buy dough divider/rounder Feb 11 Peter 1
Restaurant names Feb 7 Pcmusic 2
News Town might ease tobacco ban (Jan '09) Jan 25 TruthBeTold 83
Snapchat filters Jan '17 Rmgreeney 1
See all Restaurant Management Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Restaurant Management Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,251 • Total comments across all topics: 279,039,807

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC