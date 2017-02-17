James 'Lockie' Lock films TOWIE with new girlfriend, while...
And now James 'Lockie' Lock has shown he's very much moved on as well, stepping out to film TOWIE on Sunday with his new girlfriend, Yazmin Oukhellou. Lockie was pictured arriving at Faces nightclub in Essex holding hands with Yazmin, who he's been linked to since January.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mirror.co.uk.
Comments
Add your comments below
Restaurant Management Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Construction under way on Trevioli Italian Kitc...
|6 hr
|Will Dockery
|6
|Perfectly good food that would be thrown out at...
|Feb 14
|Samford
|1
|NY restaurateur's sentence: Deliver pizza to poor (Oct '10)
|Feb 13
|Cheese Phart
|47
|Need to buy dough divider/rounder
|Feb 11
|Peter
|1
|Restaurant names
|Feb 7
|Pcmusic
|2
|Town might ease tobacco ban (Jan '09)
|Jan 25
|TruthBeTold
|83
|Snapchat filters
|Jan '17
|Rmgreeney
|1
Find what you want!
Search Restaurant Management Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC