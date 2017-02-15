Italian restaurateur has brilliant id...

Italian restaurateur has brilliant idea to award polite children

It's a well-known, stereotypical scene: Italian children plaguing customers' lunches at restaurants with their rowdy behaviour under the benevolent glance of their parents. It happens so frequently that a restaurateur came up with a brilliant idea to solve the nuisance - a 5 percent discount for "polite" children.

