Italian restaurateur has brilliant idea to award polite children
It's a well-known, stereotypical scene: Italian children plaguing customers' lunches at restaurants with their rowdy behaviour under the benevolent glance of their parents. It happens so frequently that a restaurateur came up with a brilliant idea to solve the nuisance - a 5 percent discount for "polite" children.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mashable.
Add your comments below
Restaurant Management Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Perfectly good food that would be thrown out at...
|11 hr
|Samford
|1
|NY restaurateur's sentence: Deliver pizza to poor (Oct '10)
|Mon
|Cheese Phart
|47
|Need to buy dough divider/rounder
|Feb 11
|Peter
|1
|Restaurant names
|Feb 7
|Pcmusic
|2
|Town might ease tobacco ban (Jan '09)
|Jan 25
|TruthBeTold
|83
|Snapchat filters
|Jan 18
|Rmgreeney
|1
|Difference between parties and seats
|Jan 16
|Tucxie
|1
Find what you want!
Search Restaurant Management Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC