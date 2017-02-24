In Trump era, restaurants serve up me...

In Trump era, restaurants serve up meals with a side of politics

There are 2 comments on the Chicago Tribune story from 12 hrs ago, titled In Trump era, restaurants serve up meals with a side of politics. In it, Chicago Tribune reports that:

Michael Roper, left, owner of Hopleaf, bar and restaurant talks Feb. 16, 2017, with bartender James Park at the tavern in Chicago's Andersonville neighborhood. On Inauguration Day, Roper dubbed Hopleaf a "No Trump Zone" and donated the day's sales to Planned Parenthood.

tomin cali

Since: Aug 11

11,742

Location hidden
#1 13 hrs ago
does he take ebt in the bar?

He Named Me Black Annie

Cibolo, TX

#2 8 hrs ago
Never discuss sex, politics, religion, or salary and others will see you as a saint among men.
