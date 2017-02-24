In Trump era, restaurants serve up meals with a side of politics
There are 2 comments on the Chicago Tribune story from 12 hrs ago, titled In Trump era, restaurants serve up meals with a side of politics. In it, Chicago Tribune reports that:
Michael Roper, left, owner of Hopleaf, bar and restaurant talks Feb. 16, 2017, with bartender James Park at the tavern in Chicago's Andersonville neighborhood. On Inauguration Day, Roper dubbed Hopleaf a "No Trump Zone" and donated the day's sales to Planned Parenthood.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.
|
Since: Aug 11
11,742
Location hidden
|
#1 13 hrs ago
does he take ebt in the bar?
|
#2 8 hrs ago
Never discuss sex, politics, religion, or salary and others will see you as a saint among men.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Restaurant Management Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Construction under way on Trevioli Italian Kitc...
|Feb 20
|Will Dockery
|6
|Perfectly good food that would be thrown out at...
|Feb 14
|Samford
|1
|NY restaurateur's sentence: Deliver pizza to poor (Oct '10)
|Feb 13
|Cheese Phart
|47
|Need to buy dough divider/rounder
|Feb 11
|Peter
|1
|Restaurant names
|Feb 7
|Pcmusic
|2
|Town might ease tobacco ban (Jan '09)
|Jan 25
|TruthBeTold
|83
|Snapchat filters
|Jan '17
|Rmgreeney
|1
Find what you want!
Search Restaurant Management Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC