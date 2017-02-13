Hudsona s Seafood House on Hilton Hea...

Hudsona s Seafood House on Hilton Head will be back to normal soon after Hurricane Matthew

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: The Island Packet

Hurricane Matthew essentially destroyed the shrimp boat dock and outdoor waterfront dining area at Hudson's Seafood House on the Docks. Rebuilding efforts began at the end of October and are nearly complete.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Island Packet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Restaurant Management Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News NY restaurateur's sentence: Deliver pizza to poor (Oct '10) 13 hr Cheese Phart 47
Need to buy dough divider/rounder Sat Peter 1
Restaurant names Feb 7 Pcmusic 2
News Town might ease tobacco ban (Jan '09) Jan 25 TruthBeTold 83
Snapchat filters Jan 18 Rmgreeney 1
Difference between parties and seats Jan 16 Tucxie 1
Hiring process Jan '17 The Impact 3
See all Restaurant Management Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Restaurant Management Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Al Franken
  2. Iran
  3. South Korea
  4. Pakistan
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,408 • Total comments across all topics: 278,834,059

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC