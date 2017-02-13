Hudsona s Seafood House on Hilton Head will be back to normal soon after Hurricane Matthew
Hurricane Matthew essentially destroyed the shrimp boat dock and outdoor waterfront dining area at Hudson's Seafood House on the Docks. Rebuilding efforts began at the end of October and are nearly complete.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Island Packet.
Comments
Add your comments below
Restaurant Management Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NY restaurateur's sentence: Deliver pizza to poor (Oct '10)
|13 hr
|Cheese Phart
|47
|Need to buy dough divider/rounder
|Sat
|Peter
|1
|Restaurant names
|Feb 7
|Pcmusic
|2
|Town might ease tobacco ban (Jan '09)
|Jan 25
|TruthBeTold
|83
|Snapchat filters
|Jan 18
|Rmgreeney
|1
|Difference between parties and seats
|Jan 16
|Tucxie
|1
|Hiring process
|Jan '17
|The Impact
|3
Find what you want!
Search Restaurant Management Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC