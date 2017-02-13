Huckleberry remains a Philippine Tatler best for two years in a row
For the second time in a row, Davao's Huckleberry Southern Kitchen & Bar makes it to the exclusive Philippine Tatler's Best Restaurants Guide . Huckleberry was the only restaurant from Davao in the 2016 list and the only one from Mindanao.
