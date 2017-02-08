How clean is your favourite restaurant? Soon you'll be able to tell
RESTAURANT owners have backed plans to make displaying food hygiene ratings compulsory as figures reveal more than 5,400 Oxfordshire businesses could face losing customers. A law making food outlets show its rating in the window could be enforced within two years and a survey from business service company NFU Mutual revealed that scores of three or less were turning people away.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Oxford Times.
Add your comments below
Restaurant Management Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Restaurant names
|Tue
|Pcmusic
|2
|Town might ease tobacco ban (Jan '09)
|Jan 25
|TruthBeTold
|83
|Snapchat filters
|Jan 18
|Rmgreeney
|1
|Difference between parties and seats
|Jan 16
|Tucxie
|1
|Hiring process
|Jan 12
|The Impact
|3
|Geske's owner to open Bikini Joe's restaurant (Jun '11)
|Jan 10
|Wild bill
|133
|Anyone use professional decorators?
|Jan 9
|ROwner3616
|1
Find what you want!
Search Restaurant Management Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC