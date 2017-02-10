How 2 Young Restaurateurs Broke Through a Crowded Industry
The restaurant industry is one of the hardest to break into anywhere, but it's even tougher in the oversaturated California landscape. But, Alan Jackson, executive chef and founder of Lemonade , and Sonu Chandi, CEO of Chandi Restaurant Group , are still finding ways to innovate.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Greenwich Citizen.
Add your comments below
Restaurant Management Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Restaurant names
|Feb 7
|Pcmusic
|2
|Town might ease tobacco ban (Jan '09)
|Jan 25
|TruthBeTold
|83
|Snapchat filters
|Jan 18
|Rmgreeney
|1
|Difference between parties and seats
|Jan 16
|Tucxie
|1
|Hiring process
|Jan 12
|The Impact
|3
|Geske's owner to open Bikini Joe's restaurant (Jun '11)
|Jan '17
|Wild bill
|133
|Anyone use professional decorators?
|Jan '17
|ROwner3616
|1
Find what you want!
Search Restaurant Management Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC