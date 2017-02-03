Houston barbecue restaurant owner fights back against robbers, killing 1
Houston police say a barbecue restaurant owner has shot and killed one of two suspected robbers. Authorities say the man was leaving his restaurant on Houston's northeast side after closing up Saturday night when two men jumped out from behind a garbage bin and tried to rob him as he was getting into his car.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.
Add your comments below
Restaurant Management Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Town might ease tobacco ban (Jan '09)
|Jan 25
|TruthBeTold
|83
|Snapchat filters
|Jan 18
|Rmgreeney
|1
|Difference between parties and seats
|Jan 16
|Tucxie
|1
|Hiring process
|Jan 12
|The Impact
|3
|Geske's owner to open Bikini Joe's restaurant (Jun '11)
|Jan 10
|Wild bill
|133
|Anyone use professional decorators?
|Jan 9
|ROwner3616
|1
|Scottsdale Wife of British Illegal Immigrant De...
|Dec '16
|tomin cali
|9
Find what you want!
Search Restaurant Management Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC