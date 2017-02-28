Former Portland restaurateur opens new Montreal-style bagel cafe
Tucked away at the intersection of routes 9 and 115 in North Yarmouth lies The Purple House , an open bakery/restaurant/cafe run by one of Portland's former top chefs. Open for one month, Krista Desjarlais' wood-fired gourmet cottage is a vision of international cool.
