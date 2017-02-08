Former manager accused of embezzling ...

Former manager accused of embezzling $82K from Northern Michigan restaurant

15 hrs ago

A former Northern Michigan restaurant manager is facing a felony embezzlement charge after allegedly stealing $82,000 from Hofbrau Interlochen, police said. If convicted, 39-year-old Wendy Van Maurick faces up to 15 years in prison, according to Grand Traverse County Prosecutor Robert Cooney.

