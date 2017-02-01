Flaming Torch fire being investigated as possible arson, NOFD says
A fire at the Uptown restaurant The Flaming Torch on Sunday night is being investigated as possible arson, the New Orleans Fire Department confirmed Thursday. But the department said it doesn't currently suspect the restaurant owner's Iranian nationality played a role in the incident.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Restaurant Management Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Town might ease tobacco ban (Jan '09)
|Jan 25
|TruthBeTold
|83
|Snapchat filters
|Jan 18
|Rmgreeney
|1
|Difference between parties and seats
|Jan 16
|Tucxie
|1
|Hiring process
|Jan 12
|The Impact
|3
|Geske's owner to open Bikini Joe's restaurant (Jun '11)
|Jan 10
|Wild bill
|133
|Anyone use professional decorators?
|Jan 9
|ROwner3616
|1
|Scottsdale Wife of British Illegal Immigrant De...
|Dec '16
|tomin cali
|9
Find what you want!
Search Restaurant Management Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC