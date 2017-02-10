File photo.
Some restaurants are preparing for what is expected to be one of the busiest weeks of the year and it's all thanks to where Feb. 14 falls on the calendar. Ian Tostenson, president of the B.C. Restaurant & Foodservices Association, says the fact that this Valentine's Day falls on a Tuesday right after the Family Day long weekend will provide a "a real bonus" for restauranteurs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CTV.
Add your comments below
Restaurant Management Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Need to buy dough divider/rounder
|13 hr
|Peter
|1
|Restaurant names
|Feb 7
|Pcmusic
|2
|Town might ease tobacco ban (Jan '09)
|Jan 25
|TruthBeTold
|83
|Snapchat filters
|Jan 18
|Rmgreeney
|1
|Difference between parties and seats
|Jan 16
|Tucxie
|1
|Hiring process
|Jan 12
|The Impact
|3
|Geske's owner to open Bikini Joe's restaurant (Jun '11)
|Jan '17
|Wild bill
|133
Find what you want!
Search Restaurant Management Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC