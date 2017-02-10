File photo.

Some restaurants are preparing for what is expected to be one of the busiest weeks of the year and it's all thanks to where Feb. 14 falls on the calendar. Ian Tostenson, president of the B.C. Restaurant & Foodservices Association, says the fact that this Valentine's Day falls on a Tuesday right after the Family Day long weekend will provide a "a real bonus" for restauranteurs.

