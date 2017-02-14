DUSDAC meets with Divinity Cafe owner to offer suggestions at Monday meeting
At its latest meeting, Duke University Student Dining Advisory Committee met with Patricia Jenkins, owner of Divinity Cafe, to discuss improvements and suggestions for the eatery. Jenkins noted that Divinity Cafe has been able to maintain its revenue goals this year despite increased competition from West Union, citing to older undergraduates and graduate students as consistent customers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle.
Add your comments below
Restaurant Management Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NY restaurateur's sentence: Deliver pizza to poor (Oct '10)
|Mon
|Cheese Phart
|47
|Need to buy dough divider/rounder
|Sat
|Peter
|1
|Restaurant names
|Feb 7
|Pcmusic
|2
|Town might ease tobacco ban (Jan '09)
|Jan 25
|TruthBeTold
|83
|Snapchat filters
|Jan 18
|Rmgreeney
|1
|Difference between parties and seats
|Jan 16
|Tucxie
|1
|Hiring process
|Jan '17
|The Impact
|3
Find what you want!
Search Restaurant Management Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC