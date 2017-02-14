DUSDAC meets with Divinity Cafe owner...

DUSDAC meets with Divinity Cafe owner to offer suggestions at Monday meeting

At its latest meeting, Duke University Student Dining Advisory Committee met with Patricia Jenkins, owner of Divinity Cafe, to discuss improvements and suggestions for the eatery. Jenkins noted that Divinity Cafe has been able to maintain its revenue goals this year despite increased competition from West Union, citing to older undergraduates and graduate students as consistent customers.

