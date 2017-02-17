DSP arrest three subjects after they rob a Seaford Burger King
DSP say around 1:29 p.m. Friday, February 17, 2017, a male suspect known as 47-year-old- Michael Jarvis entered the Burger King located at 24465 Sussex Highway, Seaford. Officials say the note implied that Jarvis was armed, however, he did not display a weapon and the employee did not comply with the Jarvis' demands, and instead, turned the note over to the restaurant manager.
