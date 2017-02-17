Customer cuts off noodle shop owner's head in fight over bill
A noodle restaurant owner in central China has been beheaded during a quarrel with a customer over the price of his meal, a local newspaper reports. A 22-year-old man from Sichuan province was apprehended at the scene by police in Wuhan, Hubei province on Saturday, the Wuhan Evening News reported.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NEWS.com.au.
Add your comments below
Restaurant Management Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Construction under way on Trevioli Italian Kitc...
|15 hr
|General Zod
|5
|Perfectly good food that would be thrown out at...
|Feb 14
|Samford
|1
|NY restaurateur's sentence: Deliver pizza to poor (Oct '10)
|Feb 13
|Cheese Phart
|47
|Need to buy dough divider/rounder
|Feb 11
|Peter
|1
|Restaurant names
|Feb 7
|Pcmusic
|2
|Town might ease tobacco ban (Jan '09)
|Jan 25
|TruthBeTold
|83
|Snapchat filters
|Jan '17
|Rmgreeney
|1
Find what you want!
Search Restaurant Management Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC