'Council owes me 3,000' claims ex-cafe owner
Hampshire County Council leader Roy Perry with Ringwood Town Councillors and staff and students of Ringwood School at the opening of The Place in March 2016. A FORMER cafe manager at a youth centre in Ringwood plans to take the town council to court for claimed losses of A 3,000.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Echo.
Comments
Add your comments below
Restaurant Management Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Town might ease tobacco ban (Jan '09)
|Jan 25
|TruthBeTold
|83
|Snapchat filters
|Jan 18
|Rmgreeney
|1
|Difference between parties and seats
|Jan 16
|Tucxie
|1
|Hiring process
|Jan 12
|The Impact
|3
|Geske's owner to open Bikini Joe's restaurant (Jun '11)
|Jan 10
|Wild bill
|133
|Anyone use professional decorators?
|Jan 9
|ROwner3616
|1
|Scottsdale Wife of British Illegal Immigrant De...
|Dec '16
|tomin cali
|9
Find what you want!
Search Restaurant Management Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC